Cuomo’s call for federal help during briefing draws tweet from president

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Getting the state’s economy reopened is a balancing act that will require widespread COVID-19 testing and an influx of cash from the federal government.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s call during his daily briefing for more federal help drew the ire of President Donald Trump.
“You can’t keep the economy closed forever,” Cuomo said at his briefing on Friday. “You just can’t.”
But, the governor said, because we’re still in the middle of a health crisis, if we ramp up too fast “we’ll be right back where we started.”
The key, he said, is to develop a testing capacity that does not exist.
For that, he said, federal coordination is important.
“We cannot do it without federal help,” he said, because right now all 50 states and the federal government are competing for a limited supply of tests.
Cuomo also renewed his call for more money from the federal government.
“The allocation should be proportionate to the need,” which he said is tied to the number of COVID-19 cases a state has had. New York has had more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other state.
Trump, who was apparently watching the briefing, criticizing Cuomo in a tweet for asking the U.S. government for increased hospital capacity that in the end wasn’t fully used.
Cuomo countered, saying that the state asked for more beds based on projections from the Centers for Disease Control and the White House coronavirus task force, both of which report to the president
“Our only mistake was believing your numbers and believing your projections,” the governor said to the president.
“That’s why we built 2,500 beds at Javits,” he said, referring to the makeshift hospital the federal government helped build at the Javits Center, “because we listened to you, Mr. President, and if we were foolish for listening to you, then shame on us.”
The state’s death rate due to COVID-19 “refuses to come down dramatically.” Cuomo said. There were 630 deaths on Thursday, more than the 606 the day before, but still less than the peak of nearly 800 last week.
Total hospitalizations ticked down again, he said, but people are still being admitted at a rate of about 2,000 per day, “and that is very high.”
