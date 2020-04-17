Harold R. West, Jr., 63, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Harold R. West, Jr., 63, 39350 NYS Rte 26, died Thursday evening, April 16, 2020, at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, after being stricken at home.
Born on September 8, 1956, the son of Harold R. and Evelyn M. Hiscock West, he was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. He was employed as a construction worker for various businesses in the area, including Syracuse.
He is survived by his mother, Evelyn, and his siblings, Sylvia Ritz, Ronald West, Benjamin West, and Tammy Turberey. Also surviving are 6 nieces and nephews, as well as 6 great-nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother, Timothy in 2011and his father in 2012.
There will be no public calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. Arrangments are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
