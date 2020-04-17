Hermon L. “Scotty” Larrow, 90, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hermon L. “Scotty” Larrow, 90, a longtime resident of Douglas Road, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 16, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Scotty was born April 27, 1929 in Massena, the son of the late Harold and Dora (Sharlow) Larrow and attended Massena schools. On April 17, 1947, he married Gladys Genest at the Church of the Sacred Heart. She predeceased him on January 28, 1990.
Scotty worked for many years in the pot rooms at Reynolds Metals. He also owned and operated Scotty’s Superette Stores throughout the North Country for many years. He also proudly built the Pine Terrace Motel in Massena. Scotty took great enjoyment in buying and rebuilding homes and playing cards.
Scotty is survived by his children, Thomas and Sue Larrow of Florida; Linda Garcia of Massena; Sandra and Samuel Murray of Massena; and Judy and John Tyo of Massena; his grandchildren, Tara Church, Todd Murray, Scott and Jason Garcia; Angela Kerr, Michael and Chad Larrow, Nathan and Joshua Rush, and Kyle and Amy Tyo; many great grandchildren; his sister, Edna Rufa of Brasher; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Richard Garcia; his brothers, Amos and Stanley Larrow; and a sister, Lois White.
Due to the current health restrictions, services will be held privately with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com
