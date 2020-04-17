Historian seeking journal entries to document COVID-19 pandemic

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Clayton’s town and village historian is looking for help documenting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thomas LaClair is asking residents to keep a journal on their experiences that includes dates and numbers.
LaClair is also asking people to share certain entries with him for a report he's putting together for future generations.
"It would be nice to be able to compare how individuals are affected. Some individuals - emergency workers or first responders - they are going to view this pandemic completely different from someone who is retired who is staying at home," he said.
LaClair says anyone who wants to talk about their journal can email him at historian@townofclayton.com.
