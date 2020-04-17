How to properly wear a face mask

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York's new mask mandate kicks in at 8 p.m. Friday. We checked into the the dos and don'ts when it comes to using a face mask.
Believe it or not, there's a right way and a wrong way to wear a face mask.
Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik says your mask should cover the nose, mouth and chin entirely, without gaps on either side.
And when it comes to taking the mask off, she said, "You're going to grab behind your ears and you're going to take it off like this and not touch it."
Lustik says the biggest mistake people make when it comes to removing the mask is using a full hand.
Lustik also recommends washing your masks after every use.
"You need to wash it. So, we recommend that you have a few different masks. You can then wash it and dry it thoroughly so you can use it again," she said.
With the statewide shortage of regular masks or if you're missing a sewing machine to craft your own, Lustik says using a clean t-shirt does the trick.
"Cutting off a sleeve of a t-shirt, it's really important to have a thick enough fabric. So, this is multiple layers of fabric since it's the arm of the t-shirt. If you have an old t-shirt, you automatically have two (masks). And the strings are just the bottom of the t-shirt that can easily be cut," she said.
A mask in a matter of minutes, though public health warns you have to tie it tight.
