PILLAR POINT, N.Y. (WWNY) - James “Shotgun” Schreib, 68, of Pillar Point, passed away on April 14th, 2020 at St. Josephs’ Hospital, Syracuse.
Jim was born in Rochester, New York on May 16th, 1951 where he resided until relocating to Pillar Point, New York in June 2004.
He will be remembered as the Godfather of the family.
Jim was a hardworking truck driver for forty-seven years. He loved boating, fishing, hunting and camping. Jim additionally enjoyed long rides along with his wife, Christine, and his “girl” aka dog, Roxy. Jim was loved by so many and loved his family and friends to the fullest. He was the guy that would literally take the shirt off his back to help anyone.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Maynard “Butch” Schreib; his sister, Debbie Meyer; and his mother-in-law ,Gladys Salisbury.
Jim is survived by the love of his life, best friend and wife, Christine Schreib; his mother, Antoinette Schreib; his sons Tommy and Jason (Lori) and their mother, Lynn; his sister Joanne (Don) LeDuc; brother-in-law Doug; step-daughters Julie Persica aka PIA, Priscilla Powless (Chad); grandchildren, Bradly Dadson and Shelly Powless (Ben); his great grandchildren, Nico Dadson and Brian Watson Jr.; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as life-long friend, Skidmore, and loving pet, Roxy.
Jim is being cremated and there will be no funeral services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. WE will celebrate Jim’s life until we meet again.
The family would like to thank St. Josephs’ Hospital staff in Syracuse and Guilfoyle Ambulance in Watertown for their valiant efforts and family and friends who reached out in support.
Donations may be made to the Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Watertown.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter where condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
