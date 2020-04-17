Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties report 4 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County Public Health Department said 2 more people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected county residents to 106.
Four people are hospitalized due to COVID-19.
Officials said 57 people have recovered.
Jefferson County Public Health Service also reported 2 new cases Friday, which brings the total number of cases to 50.
The number of negative tests has increased by 10 to a total of 1,073.
The county has to date tested 1,123 people for the coronavirus.
There are 80 people in mandatory quarantine.
Precautionary quarantines stand at 19.
There are 14 people in mandatory isolation in the county.
There were no new cases in Lewis County Friday.
