Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center furloughs more workers, cuts salaraies

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A week after Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center announced it placed 69 employees on unpaid leave, the Ogdensburg hospital will take more actions to control expenses.
Officials announced Friday it will temporarily furlough more workers as well as reduce salaries and hours for those employees still on the job.
The hospital said decreasing patient volumes and a lack of qualification for the current state and federal aid programs, forced CHMC to make the new .
“The erosion of revenue caused by the pandemic puts us in a challenging position, especially with no indications or timelines for stimulus support,” said Richard Duvall, CEO & President of CHMC, “I’m certain every hospital in New York state is making these tough decisions.”
The additional workforce measures affect nearly 20 percent of its employees, which includes the 8 percent acknowledged publicly last week. That’s a total of roughly 175 workers on furlough.
Most salaried employees, including those at the senior level, will take a 20 percent salary reduction to help control costs.
CHMC said it has taken a deliberate approach to examine solutions that balance employee benefits and the financial health of the organization, both during and post-pandemic.
Out of all the options available to CHMC, including layoffs, unpaid leave offers employees access to benefits that a traditional layoff does not, and allows for a quicker process to reintegrate its employees.
“The COVID situation remains fluid, but its effects have and will continue degrading to decrease our daily operations. While we may not be able to employ all of our workforce today, we will call on them to fill emergent needs and, more importantly, return to a new normal as this pandemic concludes. We stand by our employees and are doing our best to preserve their benefits. We are the stewards of this organization now and into the future,” said Duvall. “CHMC remains committed to meeting the healthcare needs of North Country residents, during the pandemic, and beyond.”
