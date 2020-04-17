Ogdensburg’s Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center furloughs more workers, cuts salaraies

“The COVID situation remains fluid, but its effects have and will continue degrading to decrease our daily operations. While we may not be able to employ all of our workforce today, we will call on them to fill emergent needs and, more importantly, return to a new normal as this pandemic concludes. We stand by our employees and are doing our best to preserve their benefits. We are the stewards of this organization now and into the future,” said Duvall. “CHMC remains committed to meeting the healthcare needs of North Country residents, during the pandemic, and beyond.”