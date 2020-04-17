Protest planned in Watertown to oppose statewide shutdown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As economies are brought to a standstill, it has brought out protests in other areas of the country. Now one is coming to the north country.
Traci Jones and Zachary Redder are preparing signs and decorating their vehicles for a protest Saturday in Watertown.
The protest will be a peaceful one for people to express their frustration with Governor Cuomo's shutdown extension.
Decorated cars will parade through the city.
“We’re not out to challenge the law enforcement, but we’re out to challenge the government; so just make sure you have a great attitude when you get here and be ready to go,” said Jones and Redder.
Protesters are asked to meet at the JC Penney parking lot around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Driving through the city will begin at 10.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.