Ronald Charles White, 76, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Ronald Charles White, 76, of 105 State Route 37, unexpectedly passed away Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at his home.
Ron was born June 10, 1943 in Malone, the son of the late Charles and Beatrice V. (Brant) White. He attended Mohawk School and Salmon River Central School. On December 26, 1964, he married Carol Cole at the Hogansburg Methodist Church.
Ron was an ironworker with Local #440 in Utica for many years. He took great pride in mowing his yard and could often be found tinkering in his garage. Ron cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren, watching western movies and wrestling. When his health allowed, he greatly enjoyed spending time on the water fishing, having been well known throughout the community for his ability to catch walleye.
Ron is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Robert White (Danielle Oake) and Rhonda LaFrance (Kevin), all of Akwesasne; his grandchildren, Evan, Chantelle, Karina, Kaeli, Kassidy, and Kameron; his great grandchildren, Ranakarahawi, Konwaneronkwa, Tehioweratase, and Chandler; his brother, Donald White; and a nephew, DJ.
At his request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Arrangements for cremation are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com
