Samaritan Medical Center announces furloughs, pay cuts & hiring freeze

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - From furloughs to pay cuts - Samaritan Medical Center on Friday outlined how it's handling major financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMC leadership announced its decision to furlough approximately 10 percent of employees effective Friday.
In addition, the following actions have been taken:
· all management, employed physicians, mid-levels and allied health professionals will incur a 15 percent pay cut for 3 months
- scheduled casual employee hours will be eliminated and part-time hours will be reduced
- all merit increases will be deferred
- new capital construction projects are suspended
- all contracted staff will be limited, if possible
- most open positions will not be filled and all new hires that are not COVID-19-critical will be deferred until June 1
SMC said the decision is related to several disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, including the postponement of elective procedures.
Officials also said patient volumes have decreased by an average of 40 percent and costs have increased in order to develop a Resource Line, a freestanding testing site and to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) at higher costs.
Initial projections show a $2 million loss for March alone, which is projected to increase to $8 million in April.
“Furloughing employees will help Samaritan to keep our staff employed long-term while also reducing our financial burden during this period of low patient volumes,” said Tom Carman, president and chief executive officer in a news release. “Healthcare systems locally, regionally, and across the country are facing these same financial pressures. We anticipate bringing all staff back to full capacity as quickly as we can, once our operations stabilize.”
The Samaritan leadership team expects the furloughs and pay cuts to last about 3 months, with all departments being impacted.
However, officials said furloughs will not affect patient care, nor will they impede Samaritan’s COVID-19 response plan should more cases arise locally.
If the COVID-19 surge hits this region, certain job titles will be called back to work as needed.
Impacted employees are being notified by Friday and are provided with guidance and information on how to apply for and obtain both state unemployment benefits and the new federal relief program benefits.
All employees on furlough will retain their health benefits for up to 3 months and contribution payments toward health insurance premiums can be deferred, if needed.
“All of the critical work we do at Samaritan is wholly dependent on our dedicated staff, both clinical and non-clinical, and we value their efforts on behalf of this organization and our entire community,” said Carman. “As soon as it is practical, we look forward to bringing our entire staff back to work to maintain the strength of our healthcare system and the quality care we provide our patients everyday.”
