St. Lawrence Health System furloughs 400 employees, expects to lose $10M in a month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Health System plans to temporarily furlough at least 400 workers due to "severe patient volume disruptions" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our hospitals are facing an unprecedented pandemic; managing crushing costs in treating COVID-19 patients in circumstances that require extensive and expensive protocols and investing in the infrastructure preparedness for the COVID-19 surge, all while seeing the traditional sources of revenue from every day, medically necessary care bottom out," said St. Lawrence Health System Chief Executive Officer David Acker in a news release.
Officials said health care facilities are under financial pressure after a steep drop-off in their normal monthly utilization and revenue, meant to free up hospital space and preserve protective equipment for the coronavirus outbreak.
St. Lawrence Health System said the cost-cutting measures are necessary given the revenue decrease from the cessation of elective procedures system-wide, and the temporary closure of Gouverneur Hospital’s operating rooms and many of the health system’s medical office sites.
While at the same time, the system said it's investing in efforts to fight the virus, like buying personal protective equipment supplies, transforming units to COVID-19 wings for treatment, and setting up drive-thru testing sites.
Although St. Lawrence Health System said it remains fiscally solid, it also stated that the pandemic-related volume decline is too significant to ignore.
"While I am confident we will get through this challenging period together and emerge even stronger, we must take necessary steps to manage the short- and long-term financial impact on our health system," Acker said.
St. Lawrence Health System is projecting a cash flow drop of $10 million in the next 30 days.
The furloughs include senior leadership, department directors, clinical staff positions, and touch virtually all departments across each of the health system’s three hospitals.
The furloughs begin Friday affect 20 percent of St. Lawrence Health System’s staff of just over 2,000.
In addition to the temporary furloughs, St. Lawrence Health System is cutting pay for its senior executives.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.