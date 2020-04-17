Stars will be ’Singing for their Supper’ to aid food pantries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - In an effort to assist local food pantries during their COVID-19 response, music artists are lending their voices during a one-hour televised event in “Singing for their Supper.”
7 News will carry the program at 7 p.m. Saturday on WWNY. It will be hosted by 7 News managing editor and 6 p.m. anchor Jeff Cole.
Viewers will have the opportunity to donate while enjoying the musical talents of Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum; Kristian Bush of Sugarland; Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel; Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, and Chris Barron of Spin Doctors; Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket; and Scotty McCreery.
With so many people out of work because of the COVID-19 shutdown, food pantries are serving more people than ever.
Here’s a list of north country food pantries where you can send your monetary donations.
- Alex Bay Food Pantry: P.O. Box 494, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.
- Community Action Planning Council (CAPC) Food Pantry: 518 Davidson St., Watertown, NY 13601.
- Cape Vincent Community Food Pantry: P.O. Box 474 Cape Vincent, NY 13618.
- St. James Food Pantry, Carthage: 327 West St., Carthage, NY 13619.
- Clayton Food Pantry: 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624.
- St. Mary's Food Pantry, Evans Mills: 8408 S. Main St., Evans Mills, NY 13637.
- Feed Our Vets: 1291 Faichney Dr., Watertown, NY 13601; www.feedourvets.org.
- Gwen's Food Pantry, LaFargeville: P.O. Box 253, LaFargeville, NY 13656.
- Indian River Baptist Church Food Pantry: 42 Main St., P.O. Box 327, Philadelphia, NY 13673.
- St. Paul's Lutheran Church Food Pantry, Redwood: P.O. Box 186, Redwood, NY 13679.
- Richville Baptist Chapel Food Pantry: 209 Main St., Richville, NY 13681; www.cutt.ly/GiveRBC.
- Rohde Center: 2 East Church St., Adams, NY 13605; www.rohdecenter.org.
- St. Andrew's Food Pantry, Sackets Harbor: make checks out to Immaculate Conception (include food pantry in memo line), P.O. Box 99, Brownville, NY 13615.
- Theresa Food Pantry: 30611 Moon Lake Rd., Theresa, NY 13691.
- Veterans Outreach Food Pantry: 210 Franklin St., Watertown, NY 13601.
- Lewis County Opportunities: 8265 State Route 812, Lowville, NY 13367.
- Lowville Food Pantry, Inc.: 7646 Forest Ave., Lowville, NY 13367 or www.lowvillefoodpantry.org.
- Church and Community Program Food Pantry: P.O. Box 55, Canton, NY 13617.
- Grace Food Pantry, Gouverneur: 52 Church St., Gouverneur, NY 13642.
- Salvation Army, Watertown: 723 State St., Watertown, NY 13601.
- Salvation Army, Massena: 178 Victory Rd., Massena, NY 13662
- Salvation Army, Ogdensburg: P.O. Box 404, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
- St. Lawrence County Community Development Program: One Commerce Lane, Canton, NY 13617; slccdp.org.
- Star Lake Food Pantry: make checks out to Clifton-Fine Economic Development Corporation, P.O. Box 115, Wanakena, NY 13695.
