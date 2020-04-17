DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Steven W. LaClair, 53 of Dexter passed away unexpectedly April 7th, 2020 in the Town of Leray.
Steven was born March 4, 1967 the adopted son of William and Carolyn Kidder LaClair. He graduated from General Brown High School in 1985. Shortly afterward he joined the US ARMY serving several years.
Following military service, Steven worked at Fort Drum as a mechanic, Watertown Builders Lumber Supple and also building medical equipment electronics.
Steven enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Steven is survived by his parents William and Caroline LaClair of Dexter and a brother Scott LaClair of Dexter.
He will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or funeral. Johnson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to the Dexter United Methodist Church.
