Sunshine, then increasing clouds

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another chilly day.
Friday will start out mostly sunny with increasing clouds heading into the afternoon. We could see a few flurries here and there. Highs will be around 40.
There could be snow overnight and some places – mostly higher elevations – could see some accumulation.
It will be cloudy Saturday morning with increasing sunshine for the afternoon.
Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 40s.
It will be around 50 on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain.
It will be in the upper 40s and mostly sunny on Monday.
There’s a small chance of precipitation on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Highs those three days will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.
