Upstate businesses expect to rebound after COVID-19 shutdown, survey says

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Siena College Research Institute has taken a snapshot of how upstate businesses have been hit by COVID-19.
SCRI director Don Levy says most think they’ll right the ship within the year.
“About a third of them feel as though within six months, their revenue and employment will be back to pre-crisis levels,” Levy said. “About a quarter then think perhaps by year end.”
But around 35 percent say it won't be until 2021 that it's business as usual.
Levy says these CEOs were surveyed late last year to gauge their economic projections for 2020. The most recent poll shows COVID-19 has changed the expectations of many.
"About 90 percent told us that they believe that the revenue will be down, with the majority of those saying significantly down from what they had projected just a few months ago,” Levy said.
Just under 75 percent of all upstate CEOs surveyed say they expected to use the Small Business Association's new Paycheck Protection Program, but federal funds allocated for that have dried up.
Watertown Small Business Development Center regional director Liz Lonergan says now businesses should prepare in case more money becomes available.
"I do believe in all sincerity that more funds will be available,” she said. “And, if you have your ducks in a row, with your last year's taxes -- anything financially that you can think of."
Levy says there’s a silver lining to the survey.
“Eighty-nine percent of them told us, ‘I believe that I will be in business a year from today,’” he said.
