U.S. - Canadian border closed for another month

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The U.S. - Canadian border will be closed for another month.
The 2 countries have agreed to extend the current closure to all non-essential travel for another 30 days as the fight against COVID-19 continues.
"We will continue to look at ways we can move forward to help each other deal with this pandemic. We recognize that it will be time still before we can loosen those border restrictions," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Trudeau insists the decision to lift travel restrictions between the 2 countries will not be made unilaterally by the U.S.
