Watertown’s chamber of commerce laying off all but 1 employee

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is temporarily laying off 3 full-time employees and the chamber's leader will only work 2 days a week.
Chamber President and Chief Executive Officer Kylie Peck, with the support of the Board of Directors, said it's because of the financial strain placed on the organization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said the chamber, like others around the country, are ineligible for funds from the federal government's stimulus package.
Peck said the chamber operates on revenue from programming, events, and membership dues.
In temporarily reducing staff, she said the organization will continue to serve the business community as an advocate and as a source of information and resources, while seeking opportunities for funding through this health and economic crisis.
The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization which promotes and supports business and industry.
The following is a letter sent to chamber members Friday:
Dear Valued Member,
I hope this message finds you healthy during these challenging and unprecedented times. Amid this global pandemic, everyone has been impacted and the Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is no exception. The challenges being faced by individuals, businesses, and communities are daunting and difficult to navigate.
For over 100 years, the Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce has served our business community and through this crisis we are committed to be a champion for commerce and an advocate for our region. In response to the challenges of today and the uncertainties of tomorrow, our Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to take temporary measures and reduce our present operations so that we can serve our community for another hundred years to come.
Effective Monday, April 20, 2020, in an effort to ensure the future of the chamber, I will reduce my hours to a part-time capacity and all other staff members will be temporarily laid-off.
Over the past five weeks, our team has been working tirelessly on your behalf, serving as the voice of your business and all members. During this time, we have made efforts to stimulate the local economy, acted as an advocate for business across the region, offered virtual networking opportunities, and provided critical information and resources. For each request of support, we have made ourselves available and will continue our efforts in providing vital resources to the best of our ability during this time.
Like many businesses across the North Country, this unfortunate circumstance has placed a financial strain on our organization. The Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce relies on revenue generated from our events, programs and membership dues to fund operations and does not receive funding from outside sources such as municipalities through bed tax. Additionally, chambers of commerce, are not eligible for federal stimulus funds available to 501(c)3 non-profit organizations and other small businesses. Temporarily reducing our workforce will allow us to continue serving our business community once restrictions have been lifted and we look forward to bringing our full team back together.
The chamber will continue to help our members navigate this uncharted territory. I will remain focused on our mission of promoting and supporting business and industry and provide the best possible support for our members to strengthen our community – now and into the future.
Thank you again for your commitment and partnership. Together, we will tackle this challenge (and whatever the future may bring) and ensure the North Country will get through this difficult time and thrive.
For continued updates, resources and information, visit our website and follow us on social media. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact me at kpeck@watertownny.com or call (315) 788-4400.
Please stay safe and healthy.
Sincerely,
Kylie S. Peck
President & CEO
GWNC Chamber of Commerce
