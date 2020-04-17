Watertown’s mayor urges governor to ease business restrictions in upstate NY

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith drafted a letter to Governor Cuomo, urging him to begin easing restrictions on businesses in upstate New York.
In his letter, Mayor Smith pointed out that upstate New York has a lesser population and drastically fewer cases of COVID-19 than the New York City area.
In light of this, he encouraged the governor not to adopt an approach for re-opening that is “one-size-fits-all.”
State and county lawmakers representing the region also sent a letter to Governor Cuomo asking him to consider relaxing restrictions sooner in parts of the state that have had relatively few COVID-19 cases.
