COVID-19: Reflecting on the past week

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - As we wrap up our fourth week with the COVID-19 pandemic, we don’t need to tell you it’s been another busy - and strange - week. But we will. Here’s what happened this week:
“One month, we’ll continue the close down policy. What happens after then, I don’t know. We will see ,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo as schools and non-essential businesses will be shuttered for at least another month.
And not long after, it was announced any non-essential travel to and from Canada has been halted for at least another month too.
“We recognize that it will be time still before we can loosen those border restrictions,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In the thick of the fight, north country hospitals are taking a financial hit, resulting in staff cuts.
Watertown’s Samaritan Medical Center has furloughed more than 200 employees.
“If the volume isn’t there and you’re not seeing as many patients, you can’t sustain your staffing level,” said Samaritan Medical Center’s Director of Public Relations Leslie DiStefano.
And Carthage Area Hospital had to put 20 percent of staff on unpaid leave.
In St. Lawrence County, Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has furloughed roughly 175 employees.
The St. Lawrence Health System is temporarily cutting at least 400.
Lewis County General Hospital has also had to scale back staff.
“We will have an overall impact of 14%,” said Lewis County Health Systems CEO Gerald Cayer.
But the pandemic has been bringing out people's charitable sides.
A Watertown family turned their front yard into a food pantry.
“It started with an idea from my daughter Saturday evening that people that we know, hard working people are not getting paychecks. They’re not allowed to work. And they’re hurting, they have no food now,” said Trevor Phillips, who was handing out food.
And The Reformed Church of the Thousand Isles in Alexandria Bay began dishing out a weekly pasta dinner as a drive-thru.
“We’re a church in the heart of the Thousand Islands, for the heart of the Thousand Islands. So, we want to try and meet needs. And, this is a need, and we’re blessed to be able to meet it,” said Ken Catlin, the church’s hospitality administrator.
It was just another week of changes in these ever changing times.
