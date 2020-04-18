COVID-19 Saturday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There are now 170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Lewis County reported no new cases Saturday. The number there stays at 10. Seven have recovered from the virus, the other 3 remain in isolation.
St. Lawrence County reported 3 new cases Saturday. The county now sits at 109 cases. Four people are hospitalized with the virus and 64 people are now listed as recovered. There was one death.
In Jefferson County, one new case was reported. The county’s total is now 51. The number of people hospitalized remains at two, and the number of people recovered from the virus at 34.
At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Governor Cuomo hinted Saturday he might open parts of upstate New York sooner than the rest of the state but emphasized that nothing would open immediately.
Cuomo said he is eyeing different strategies to re-open the state.
People in the north country took to the street to protest Governor Cuomo’s continued shutdown of most business in New York. Those protesters speaking up for their individual freedoms that have been restricted during the state shutdown. In Watertown’s Public Square, protesters blocked off two lanes of traffic, creating a traffic jam.
The economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak is being used as a real-life lesson at SUNY Potsdam. A survey was sent to local businesses earlier this week to find out what the fallout is locally. SUNY Potsdam students are collecting and going through the data, learning along the way.
In sports, area high school and college sports teams are looking at the future of their seasons and adapting to necessary changes due to COVID-19. High school athletes are being given home workout programs while college recruiters are taking a virtual approach to communicating with prospective student athletes.
The “Singing for Their Supper” television event aired on WWNY Saturday night. The event was dedicated to food pantries facing unprecedented demand because of the COVID-19 crisis. This includes north country food pantries that need your help.
And we take a look back at the changes, cuts, and charitable efforts that have occurred in the north country’s fourth week of the coronavirus pandemic.
