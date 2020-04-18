Cuomo eyes ‘different strategy’ for opening upstate

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo hinted Saturday he might open parts of upstate New York sooner than the rest of the state.
However, Cuomo emphasized “We’re not at a point where we’re going to be able to open anything immediately.” Cuomo has shut down most businesses and public institutions until mid-May, in what he calls a “pause.”
At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo was asked about complaints from upstaters that - with their relatively low level of infection - Cuomo’s decision to pause should be lifted..
“When we look at this state and talk about reopening, we’re going to talk about different strategies in different parts of the state," the governor said. “Because the numbers dictate the strategy and you have different numbers in different parts of the state.”
By far, the majority of the COVID-19 cases are concentrated downstate, and in particular in New York City.
But he added “Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”
“We’re barely stabilizing our health system.”
Cuomo avoided clashing with President Trump over Trump’s announcement that governors will decide when and how individual states reopen.
“I think he’s right. It’s different in different places," Cuomo said.
Cuomo again called on the federal government to provide funding to the states.
“If you want us to reopen,” he said, “we need funding.”
The National Conference of Governors has called for the federal government to provide $500 billion in funding to states.
The number of deaths in New York from COVID-19 continues to fall: it was 540 Friday, down from 630 the day before. Likewise, the total number of people hospitalized is falling, as is the number of people needing breathing help through the use of ventilator machines.
Also from Saturday’s briefing:
- Marriage licenses will again be issued in the state; clerks will be able to both issue the licenses and perform the ceremonies remotely.
- About 200 prisoners over the age of 55 - who are non-violent offenders with 90 days or less of their sentence left to serve - will be released from the state’s prisons.
