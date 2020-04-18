AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Helen Amy (“Humedy”) Cook-Lazore, 62, of Akwesasne, Quebec, passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, April 17, 2020, after a brief illness.
Helen was a woman of many talents: Cook, Bartender, Gardener, Handy woMAN, Best Friend, Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Wife. She was best known for her devotion and energy she put toward any project or life task that was placed in front of her and was more than willing to lend a hand, money or anything else she had to spare, even if it was just an ear to listen, if someone was in need. She always placed her family and community’s needs ahead of her own.
After graduating Salmon River Central in 1976, Helen worked various jobs through her life including transporting handicapped students to Malone BOCES, Bank Teller, longtime bartender for Gardner’s Hotel, American Legion Post 1479 and Pines Inn, Cook for the Tsisnaihne School lunch program and ultimately Director for the AMBE Hot Lunch Program. She was dedicated to working for Akwesasne Notes/Indian Time Newspaper where she began working in the 1980s alongside her cousin, Mark Narsisian, holding various positions but most recently, Manager.
Helen’s passions besides gardening and watching her grandchildren play sports and perform at various recitals, was her heart and devotion to the Cook Farm. She poured almost every bit of her love into everything she did there from the size of the meal to the strength of the hug and kiss you received when walking in the door. She was passionate about keeping family traditions alive and teaching all of the next generations respect for their elders, hard work and discipline, and simply getting to know your extended family. Her laugh and beautiful smile were contagious and she had a great knack for making anyone feel loved and appreciated, even if you were at your worst.
Helen will be dearly missed by her husband, Kevin (Sturge) Lazore, her children Andrea (Cook) Comins (Derek), Phillip (Kayla Chabot), Andrew (Steevi King) and Kevin (Carley Bero), all of Akwesasne, grandchildren Bailey (Abe Garrow), Halle, Kahontiio, Mylee, Ethan, Skaratati, Brynn, Emilie, Vyse, McKinley, Kingsley, and Watson; and also her godchildren Maggie King, Erin Cook, Shelby Gray and Keri Ann Mitchell. Helen is also survived by several chosen “neighborhood” sons, Rob McDonald, Daylan Adams, Brandon Swamp, Jeremiah “Miah” Lazore, Matthew “Mondew” Sunday and Lance Lazore.
Also surviving are four brothers, William Cook, Jr., Joseph (Shawna), Bernard (Valerie) and Mitchell (Christie) and three sisters, Kathleen Jacobs, Sandra Cook and Cecelia Mitchell (Randy), all of Akwesasne; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents, William and Freda (Hoh) Cook, a sister, Linda King; Nieces, June Jacobs and Melissa King and nephews, Charles Cook and Allen King.
Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 services will be held privately with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences and sign her virtual register book online at www.donaldsonfh.com. A livestream casting of the services will be available on the website, by clicking her obituary, followed by clicking photos and videos or visiting: https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/helen-cook-lazore-services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Indian Time Newspaper.
