Helen Amy (“Humedy”) Cook-Lazore, 62, of Akwesasne

Helen’s passions besides gardening and watching her grandchildren play sports and perform at various recitals, was her heart and devotion to the Cook Farm. She poured almost every bit of her love into everything she did there from the size of the meal to the strength of the hug and kiss you received when walking in the door. She was passionate about keeping family traditions alive and teaching all of the next generations respect for their elders, hard work and discipline, and simply getting to know your extended family. Her laugh and beautiful smile were contagious and she had a great knack for making anyone feel loved and appreciated, even if you were at your worst.