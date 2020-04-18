Jefferson County adds one new case of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County added one new case of COVID-19 Saturday.
The county’s total now stands at 51, according to the county’s Public Health Service.
There were few other changes - the number of people hospitalized remains at two, and the number of people recovered from the virus at 34.
The number of negative tests grew by 52.
The number of people in ‘precautionary quarantine’ grew by three, but the number of people in mandatory quarantine decreased by 14.
