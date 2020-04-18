Leo H. DuBray, 86, of Massena

Leo was born on May 14, 1933 in Saranac Lake, the son of the late Henry W. and Charlotte (Duquette) DuBray. He graduated from Massena High School in 1950 and later attended Canton ATC graduating with an Associates in Business. In his younger years he worked at Papi’s Bowling Alley as a Pin Setter. Leo later started at Alcoa and retired after 40 years as a Supervisor in Shipping. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Leo also followed all of his grandchildren’s high school sporting events dance recitals, and musicals and liked to dance and sing as well as take trips to the Casino. Leo was a member of the 25 year Club at Alcoa and Knights of Columbus in Massena. He married Anna May Servage on December 30, 1950 at Church of the Sacred Heart, Mrs. DuBray predeceased him on February 21, 2008.