WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret K. McGarry, 95, of Watertown passed away Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided for over four years.
She was born in Watertown on February 13, 1925, daughter of Everett and Sarah Kelly Kirkland and was a graduate of Watertown High School. On March 18, 1944 she married William H. McGarry.
Margaret was a telephone operator for NY Telephone Company. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville. She enjoyed loving her pets, gardening, knitting, boating, cross country skiing, and traveling.
Along with her husband of 76 years, William, Margaret is survived by her daughter-in-law Virginia I. McGarry, LaFargeville and sister-in-law Marion Kirkland, Watertown, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her son James P. McGarry, April 27, 2007, grandson James D. McGarry, November 14, 1999, brother Edward Kirkland and sister Ann Jesperson.
A mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church at a time and date to be announced. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Margaret’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
