Saturday: Lewis County’s numbers improve slightly

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of people able to leave quarantine grew in Lewis County by four, while the number of cases of COVID-19 stayed the same at 10, Lewis County Public Health reported Saturday.
The number of people in quarantine fell from 68 to 64 over the last day.
Another bit of good news: the number of negative tests increased day to day, from 209 to 220.
The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 remains the same at seven, while three people with the virus remain in isolation.
