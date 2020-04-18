Saturday: protestors drive thru’ downtown, circle Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Protestors drove through downtown Watertown Saturday morning and caused a minor traffic jam on Public Square.
The target of their protest? Governor Cuomo’s continued shutdown of most business in New York. As of now, Governor Cuomo has put the state on “pause” - his term - until May 15.
By our count, dozens of trucks and cars, many of them with American flags flying, participated in the protest.
The protest was organized by Traci Jones and Zachary Redder, who told 7 News Friday “We’re not out to challenge the law enforcement, but we’re out to challenge the government."
The Watertown protest was a small version of much larger protests that have occurred in other states, including Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.