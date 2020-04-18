Saturday Sports: Area sports teams looking ahead, adapting seasons due to COVID-19

“You know, football is a different sport, too, because you know, you huddle up every play. You’ve got 11 guys right there in a huddle, you’ve got guys always in groups, you got guys always really close to each other. It’s a contact sport you know, you’re in close proximity a lot of the time, and that really is something that could be a challenge for football. Everything you see on the news with the NFL with the possibility of a shortened season. I watched Nick Saban talk about what if they have to push their season back. You know, high school sports aren’t bringing in the income like those are, so if those things are being put on hold and those things are being pushed back that I really- You know, I’m afraid that that’s what’s gonna happen with us also,” said Coffman.