St. Lawrence County reports three new cases of COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County’s Public Health Department reported three new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total in the county to 109.
Four people are hospitalized with the virus - the same number as Friday - but 64 people are now listed as recovered, up from 57 Friday.
In all, 1,116 people in the county have been tested. Just under 9 percent of the tests are coming back positive in St. Lawrence County, according to the state Health Department.
