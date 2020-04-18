SUNY Potsdam, JCC are surveying businesses to find local COVID-19 economic impact

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak is being used as a real-life lesson at SUNY Potsdam.
Business and economic professors at SUNY Potsdam are teaming up with Jefferson Community College’s Center for Community Studies to do a survey of north country businesses right now to find out what the economic fallout is locally.
SUNY Potsdam Business Professor Greg Gardner says the data from the survey needs to be gathered quickly - and that it’s teaching his students an important lesson.
“I teach a lot of strategy. One of the things you have to teach students in strategy is the importance of good data, you can’t produce a good strategy without a good understanding of what you’re working with. So, this is a great example of how we go out and gather that data very quickly so that we and local governments and agencies can make better strategic decisions on recovery,” said Gardner.
As for the survey, business owners can still fill it out.
Gardner says a draft report of the data will be done this coming week.
