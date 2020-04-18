Vivian A. Fregoe, 90, of Massena

Vivian was born on February 6, 1930 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Francis and Anna Mae (Lavigne) LaPlante. She attended school in Cornwall and later worked at the Cotton Mill in Cornwall for several years. Vivian married Kenneth Fregoe on November 3, 1951 at Nativity Church in Cornwall, Ontario. For many years, Vivian worked as a Cashier at many local business in Massena. She enjoyed crafting, especially working with yarn and canning as well as traveling with her husband.