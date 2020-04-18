Vivian A. Fregoe, 90, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Vivian A. Fregoe, 90, of State Highway 56, peacefully passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Massena Hospital. There will be no public calling hours due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Vivian was born on February 6, 1930 in Cornwall, Ontario, the daughter of the late Francis and Anna Mae (Lavigne) LaPlante. She attended school in Cornwall and later worked at the Cotton Mill in Cornwall for several years. Vivian married Kenneth Fregoe on November 3, 1951 at Nativity Church in Cornwall, Ontario. For many years, Vivian worked as a Cashier at many local business in Massena. She enjoyed crafting, especially working with yarn and canning as well as traveling with her husband.
Vivian is survived by her husband of 68 years, Kenneth; three children, Daniel and wife Judy Fregoe of Schenectady, NY, David and wife Cindy Fregoe of Massena, NY, Donna and husband Lynn Musante of Gansevoort, NY; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by seven brothers and one sister.
Memorial contributions in Vivian’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
