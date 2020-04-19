Assemblyman Blankenbush reminds those laid off to answer all calls

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - If you were recently laid off, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush reminds you to make sure you answer all phone calls.
Blankenbush says the Department of Labor is so busy, state employees are working 12 to 14 hour days, and most of them are working from home. So when they call you back, it could be a private number, or a number you don’t recognize.
“They’re asking us to ask our constituents to answer the phone. If it’s a call you don’t want, hang up. But it may be the Department of Labor calling,” said Blankenbush.
Blankenbush says his office is still getting phone calls from people who are unable to get through to file for unemployment.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.