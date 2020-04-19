“Can I golf?” Yes. But it’s up to the course owner. And there are major restrictions

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - No motorized golf carts allowed. No caddies allowed. No access to any golf club facilities, like the club houses, or locker rooms.
But yes, technically, you can golf.
The New York State Golf Association is clearing up the confusion about State restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 response. Golf courses are still considered “non-essential" in New York, but the Governor’s executive order allows for golfers to get a game in as long as the person or organization that owns the course allows them on the property and enforces strict social distancing rules.
If your course does allow golfers on its premises, you won’t have access to most facilities.
Below, you’ll see guidance from the NYSGA, approved by New York State:
- There can be no employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation with the exception of security personnel
- Security personnel can be delineated by each club (ex. A pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social distancing
- No access is permitted to club facilities including but not limited to the club house, pro shop, bag room and locker room
- No caddies. No golf carts (except pull carts), you must either carry your own bag or use a pull cart.
- All golfers must maintain proper social distancing at all times, this is mandatory, no exceptions
- Allowing guests is to be determined by the security personnel on the golf course
- Maintenance personnel are permitted to work on the golf course
- Clubs are strongly advised to provide a printed copy of the new guidance to security personnel, as local law enforcement may come to a club and may not be aware of the new guidance.
