COVID-19 cases spike in St. Lawrence Co. with 9 new cases

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday, health officials in St. Lawrence County reported 9 newly confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 118.
Hospitalizations remain at four. Officials didn’t have updated recovery numbers, but on Saturday, the number of people who have recovered from the illness was at 64.
St. Lawrence County has conducted 1,141 COVID-19 tests. Officials say testing is done by appointment only through St. Lawrence Health System and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. If you have symptoms, or feel as though you should be tested, officials are reminding people about the following hotline numbers, open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily:
o St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6420
o Claxton Hepburn Medical Ctr: 315-713-6655
o St. Lawrence Co Public Health Department 315-229-3448
