COVID-19 Sunday night: the numbers, how it’s affecting the north country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There was an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties Sunday, with each county reporting new cases. There are now 184 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the north country. That is 14 more from Saturday, which totaled 170.
St. Lawrence County reported 9 new positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday. The county’s total now sits at 118. Hospitalizations remain at four. There wasn’t an update on the number of recovered cases, that number sits at 64 from Saturday. To this day, there is one reported death in St. Lawrence County due to the coronavirus.
Jefferson County reported 4 new cases, for a total of 55. The county also reported 2 new hospitalizations, totaling 4. Among those 55 cases, 36 people have recovered, and officials report that both precautionary and mandatory quarantines have decreased. 15 people are in mandatory isolation.
One new coronavirus case was reported in Lewis County which now sits at 11 positive cases. That person is now in isolation. 56 people in Lewis County are in quarantine. Out of the 11 confirmed cases, 7 have recovered so far.
In his daily briefing Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York State is on a descent in the fight against COVID-19, though the “war is not won”. Cuomo said reopening the state will need to be done carefully to not disrupt progress.
Cuomo, also announced the formation of a special council to reopen the economy along with governors from six other Northeastern states. The council’s goal? To develop a plan to gradually restart business and ease restrictions based on science and data.
Governor Cuomo announced Saturday night that New York marinas can now open for personal use as long as social distancing and sanitization requirements are met.
Town of Lisbon officials announced they plan to open their boat launch Monday, April 20th.
The Pentagon is extending its ban on military and domestic travel from May 11th to June 30th. The new order has room for exemptions, such as a permanent change of station (PCS). Military deployments and re-deployments will move forward on a case-by-case basis.
In other military news, members of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade got to see their families again as their two week precautionary quarantine has come to an end. In March, more than 1,000 Fort Drum soldiers returned from an Afghanistan deployment early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who have been laid off work, Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush asks you to answer ALL of your incoming phone calls. A number you may not recognize could be a Department of Labor employee working from home.
And can you golf? Answer: yes. But there are some major restrictions in place to ensure golfers are following appropriate social distancing guidelines.
In sports, the governor’s PAUSE Order, now extending until May 15th, impacts the Watertown Rapids baseball team- it will be a short window for their season to start on time if the order is relaxed by then.
And doing some good! On Sunday, the Sons of the American Legion Post 586 and the South Jefferson Rescue Squad teamed up to provide 500 free chicken barbecue meals to those who came out. It was an effort to provide at a time when people need it most.
