Cuomo on COVID-19 fight: “We are on a descent”

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WWNY) - With hospitalizations decreasing, and the novel coronavirus death rate slowing down, Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that New York State is on a descent in the fight against COVID-19.
“If the data holds,” Cuomo said, “We are past the high point.”
Providing his daily coronavirus update from the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research on Long Island, the Governor reported that hospitalizations were down to 16,213, although nearly 1,400 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. In that same period of time, 507 people have reportedly died from the illness, a marked decrease from a week ago, when the daily death toll routinely reached past 700.
Cuomo warned reporters that “the war is not won,” saying that reopening the state would have to be done carefully. To that end, the Governor announced aggressive COVID-19 antibody testing will begin this week throughout the state, to get a clearer picture of how many people have resistance to the disease and to learn more about the infection rate.
Cuomo calls it a “first snapshot” of how COVID-19 has impacted New York and says thousands of tests will be randomly conducted throughout the state.
The Governor gave no concrete details about how he plans to reopen the economy, and said he understands there’s mounting political pressure on local levels to start easing restrictions. Meanwhile, people frustrated with stay-at-home orders have staged drive-by protests in states like Michigan, Texas, Ohio, Maryland, and Virginia. A similar protest happened in Watertown Saturday.
“Blame me,” Cuomo said.
As New York appears to be past what Cuomo has called the “apex” of its coronavirus outbreak, New York state is preparing to help neighboring Massachusetts, which has become a hotspot for the illness. New York has identified 400 ventilators that can be transported to Massachusetts within 24 hours, Cuomo reported.
