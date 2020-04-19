Families reunited on Fort Drum after precautionary quarantine

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Earlier this week, members of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade got to see their families again. A two week quarantine has come to an end.
More than 1,000 Fort Drum soldiers had their deployment to Afghanistan cut short due to COVID-19 concerns. Those soldiers include 400 members of the Combat Aviation Brigade and 800 to 900 members of the 1st BCT. As the soldiers returned to Fort Drum, they were placed in a two-week, precautionary quarantine.
Military officials report some soldiers were reunited with their families on Thursday and Friday.
