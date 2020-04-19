Jefferson County: 4 new confirmed coronavirus cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday, Jefferson County officials reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 55. At the same time, the number of people hospitalized stands at four, an increase of two from Saturday.
Among those 55 cases, 36 people have recovered from the illness, and officials report that both precautionary and mandatory quarantines have decreased.
15 people are in mandatory isolation.
To date, Jefferson County has conducted 1,186 COVID-19 tests, with 1,131 returning “negative.”
