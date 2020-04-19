Military travel ban extended to June 30th

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - The Pentagon is extending its ban on military and domestic travel from May 11th to June 30th, according to reporting from Military.com.
Under Secretary for Personnel Readiness Matthew Donovan told reporters the new order would come Monday, but would include room for exemptions, as the military prepares for a busy “PCS season.” PCS stands for “permanent change of station.”
Donovan also told reporters military deployments and redeployments will move forward on a case-by-case basis.
Military.com reports the military travel rules have affected more than 2.8 million uniformed and civilian personnel in the Defense Department.
