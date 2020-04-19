Multi-state council formed to “get people back to work”

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with governors from six other Northeastern states have announced the formation of a special council to reopen the economy.
According to Cuomo, the council will develop a plan to gradually restart business and ease restrictions, based on science and data.
New York is partnering with New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Each state has appointed three people to the council; a health expert, an economic development expert, and each state’s Chief of Staff.
Governor Cuomo has appointed Director of NYS Division of Budget Robert Mujica, Northwell Health President Michael Dowling, and Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa.
In a press release, Cuomo says, ""This is not a light switch that we can just flick on and everything goes back to normal - we have to come up with a smart, consistent strategy to restart the systems we shut down and get people back to work, and to the extent possible we want to do that through a regional approach because we are a regional economy."
