Parasite - Movie Review

When it won all the major Oscars (Picture, director, adapted screenplay-and the kicker Best International Film) at the recent Oscar ceremony, many were incensed, curious, baffled. It was the first film to win best picture in a foreign language with English Subtitles, even last year’s Roma, which won best director for Alfonso Cuaron couldn’t pull that off – although as a Netflix production it isn’t entirely a foreign production. Before I saw Parasite I thought 1917 would clinch both the director and picture awards. Director Sam Mendes won the DGA best director award and 1917 won many best picture awards including the Golden Globe and the Producer’s Guild America. I would have been fine with that, as I loved 1917. Again, this was before I saw Parasite.