Raymond Earl Foster, 87, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Raymond Earl Foster, 87, of Haley St., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Carthage Center Nursing & Rehabilitation with his family by his side where he had been a resident for several months.
Raymond was born on September 6, 1932 in Carthage, New York, son of the late James and Corleen (Wells) Foster. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1950 and then in 1951 he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as a Fireman Apprentice during the Korean War until 1955.
In his early years he worked at St. Regis Paper Mill and then went on to work for the OGS.
He was later employed as a Stationary Engineer director of facilities maintenance control with the New York State Office of General Services, department of transportation for 17 years retiring in 1986 due to ill health.
On September 29, 2006 he married Elsa Togonon.
He was a member of the Northside Improvement League, the Black River Fiddlers, Watertown Eagles Club and the BCBG Brownville Senior Citizens Club. He is a retired and exempt member of the Carthage Fire Department, where he served as the Chief in 1982. Ray was an 11-year member of the Watertown American Legion Post 61, and a 25-year member of the Watertown Elks Club Post 496.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Elsa; several children; a son, Craig Foster of Watertown; Crystal, Cathy, Carron, Calvin, Timothy, and Raymond Jr., two sisters, Connie Mulcahy of Black River; Carolyn Adrianne of Carthage; a brother, Robert Foster of Herrings; as well as 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Donald Foster and James Foster Jr. and a sister, Betty Adkins.
Ray enjoyed hunting especially deer and watching the Yankee ball game and the Syracuse Orangemen Basketball teams.
A graveside service with The Reverend Samuel P. Lundy, officiating with Naval Military Honors rendered will be held privately by his family at the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage where he will be entombed in his mausoleum.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
