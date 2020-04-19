Raymond Earl Foster, 87, of Watertown

He was a member of the Northside Improvement League, the Black River Fiddlers, Watertown Eagles Club and the BCBG Brownville Senior Citizens Club. He is a retired and exempt member of the Carthage Fire Department, where he served as the Chief in 1982. Ray was an 11-year member of the Watertown American Legion Post 61, and a 25-year member of the Watertown Elks Club Post 496.