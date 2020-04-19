Richard J. “Dick” Tessmer, 85, of Gouverneur

Dick loved to spend time with his family. He enjoyed small landscaping and construction projects at home and at their camp at Trout Lake. Dick was an avid reader of 20th century military history with a focus on WWII and the Korean War. He was a firearms enthusiast and enjoyed target shooting with both rifles and pistols. He liked classic movies with an affinity for Westerns. He was a huge supporter and fan of Section 10 football, specifically OFA as well as GHS football. He did not support Massena football. Most of all though, Dick loved his family and they very much love him.