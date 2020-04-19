State: marinas can open for ‘personal use’

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Marinas in New York state can open on a limited basis, Governor Cuomo announced in a statement Saturday night.
Cuomo said marinas can “open for personal use as long as strict social distancing and sanitization protocols are followed.” The statement was not explicit, but appeared to clear the way for boating season to begin.
Previously, Empire State Development - which is part of the executive branch of state government - had determined marinas to be non-essential, and had to remain closed during the COVID-19 crisis.
Cuomo’s statement also said marina restaurants must be limited to take-out or delivery only.
The governor’s statement came after a week of confusion about just what could be open: 7 News reported earlier this week that some boat launches were able to open, while the state told others to remain closed.
Cuomo made the sannouncement in concert with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut.
“Aligning our polices in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or ‘state shopping’ when it comes to marinas and boatyards," Cuomo said in the statement.
Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, Cuomo said.
