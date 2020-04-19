Sunday: 500 free chicken BBQ dinners were handed out in Adams

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Early Sunday, two groups came together to feed their community and the meals they made went fast.
“As you can see, we’ve got a pretty good crowd here today,” said Sons of the American Legion Post 586 Commander Christopher Lyndaker as a crowd of cars- dozens of them- lined the streets of Adams Sunday afternoon.
“Lines show me that there’s need in the community,” said Lyndaker.
A need for a bite to eat. So, the Sons of the American Legion Post 586 cooked, and the South Jefferson Rescue Squad made the fixings for 500 chicken barbecue meals.
“This is totally free just to help everybody at this time when they need it the most,” said Deborah Singleton, Executive Director of the South Jeff Rescue Squad.
The packaged food was served hot and ready to go, first come first serve to anyone who pulled up.
Joshua Mattingly, a father of 2 from Syracuse, was one of them. Although the meals were free, he made a donation to say thank you.
“I felt like, you know, I want to give to them. We want to give back a little bit. Everyone wanted something for free, but I did want some barbecue chicken," said Mattingly.
And it was going fast.
“it’s really not going to take long to go through," said Lyndaker.
Donations from the Six Town Chamber of Commerce in Adams and Foundation out of Rochester made the chicken barbecue happen.
“The community is so good to us, this is a chance for us to give back to out community," said Singleton.
Just 30 Minutes after the first meal was handed out, all 500 chicken bbq meals were gone.
This was not the only meal planned. The next one will be Mother’s Day, May 10th at the VFW in Adams.
