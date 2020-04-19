Sunday Sports: Former Carthage coach is making a difference through social media

“I am concerned and my family is concerned that, you know, with this pre-existing condition that I have that I don’t need to see if I can fight this coronavirus. So actually, Tony kinda kicked me out of Florida ahead of the curve, but I feel very comfortable here. My wife’s actually a caregiver and she understands the perils, and even though we’re socially isolated like everybody else trying to do the right thing, I feel comfortable that we’re gonna make it through this,” said Ventiquattro.