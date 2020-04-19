MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - William J. LaMountain, of Massena, New York passed away Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at Massena Hospital following a long illness. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville, NY. Mr. LaMountain was born in Malone, New York, September 1, 1944, to the late William F. LaMountain and Ethel (Chatelle) LaMountain. He graduated from Franklin Academy High School, Malone, NY in 1962.
William entered Basic Military Training at Ft Dix, NJ in the US Army in September 1962. Following Basic Training he was assigned to Ft Devin in Massachusetts for technical training to become a Morse Code Operator. Once a Morse Code Operator, he was reassigned to the US Army Security Agency in Incirlik, Turkey until August 1965 where he was Honorably discharged at the grade of E5 with a Top-Secret Clearance. William married Marcia Putnam Castagnier on September 07, 1996 in Massena, New York.
He retired after 37 years of loyal service to Reynolds Metals Co from May 1970- November 2007. He was proud to be one of the chosen few to work from 1997 to 1999 in Ikot Abasi, Nigeria, Africa at ALSCON Plant to teach the Nigerians to run the Pot Rooms.
William is survived by his wife, Marcia (Putnam) (Castagnier) LaMountain; former spouse, Bonita (Slocum) LaMountain; two sisters , Lynn Missert of Marco Island, Florida and Hedy Prairie, Victor, NY; his children, Angela-Jo Barnett, Mechanicville, NY, Christina and husband Fabian Barber, Mechanicville, NY, Christopher and wife Dawn LaMountain, Saratoga Springs, Scott and wife Patti Castagnier, Massena, NY; grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah and Hunter Barnett, Erica Barber, Jellisa King, Kylie (Barber) Manning, Devin and Grace LaMountain, Hayley Castagnier.
He is predeceased by his parents William F. LaMountain and Ethel (Chatelle) LaMountain; a niece, Lynn Prairie and son in law, Richard Barnett.
He was a member of the Moose Club and Lifetime members of the AMVETS Post #4 and the American Legion Post # 79, Massena, NY. William enjoyed coffee and playing dice in the mornings with his friends at the American Legion. He also enjoyed woodworking, going to the casino, reading, NASCAR and spending winters in Florida.
In lieu of flower, donations may be made in his memory to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
