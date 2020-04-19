William J. LaMountain of Massena

William entered Basic Military Training at Ft Dix, NJ in the US Army in September 1962. Following Basic Training he was assigned to Ft Devin in Massachusetts for technical training to become a Morse Code Operator. Once a Morse Code Operator, he was reassigned to the US Army Security Agency in Incirlik, Turkey until August 1965 where he was Honorably discharged at the grade of E5 with a Top-Secret Clearance. William married Marcia Putnam Castagnier on September 07, 1996 in Massena, New York.