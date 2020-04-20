Alleged shotgun incident leads to weapon & menacing charges

Arrest (Source: MGN)
April 20, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated April 20 at 9:02 AM

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A town of Oswegatchie man is accused of threatening another man with a shotgun over the weekend.

State police say 27 year old Joshua Ladouceur allegedly also fired the shotgun twice into the air.

Troopers say it happened Saturday evening at a home on Haggert Road in the town of Oswegatchie. No one was injured.

Ladouceur was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree menacing, disorderly conduct, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

He was arraigned in Morristown town court and released under probation supervision.

