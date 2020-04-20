Carthage hospital’s furloughed employees called back to work

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - All Carthage Area Hospital employees, who were placed on unpaid leave, are back on the job.
It's all because the hospital received federal stimulus money on Monday.
This affects 83 workers.
Hospital officials call the change "very good news."
On Friday, CAH announced it reduced its staff by 20 percent through unpaid leave due to the financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also ordered temporary salary reductions for some and reduced work hours for others still on the job.
On Monday, the hospital said hourly employees will be back to work as usual beginning Tuesday.
Salary reductions have been reversed.
Any employee who was told to furlough every other week is also called back to work as usual.
The loan through the Paycheck Protection Program lasts 8 weeks.
